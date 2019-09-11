Yankees tie single-season home run record with Twins and the race is sure to change hands more times

Recently, the Twins set the single-season home run record. The previous record was 267, which the Yankees set last season. Before that it was 264 from the 1997 Mariners. The Twins had 275 heading into Tuesday night. The Yankees on Tuesday, though, hit six and that moved them to 276 on the season. Mitch Garver then homered for the Twins to tie things back up.

So the Yankees set the latest record, the Twins tied them back up and there is still so much time remaining in the season that these two teams are likely to keep going back and forth, continually setting new milestones. They are going to shatter this thing.

Further, the Dodgers have hit 258, so they are going to go over the previous record of 267 at some point. The Astros are at 250, so that'll be the four highest single-season team home run totals in the history of baseball in the same season.

The following teams could also join the fray:

The Braves have 230.

The Athletics have 230.

The Red Sox have 226.

The Cubs entered Tuesday night with 224.

The Brewers have 224.

The "too many home runs" crowd is going to have plenty of evidence on their side this coming offseason. Team-level records are falling as well as individual records and league-level records. The ball has never flied out of the yard like it has in 2019.