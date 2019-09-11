Yankees tie single-season home run record with Twins and the race is sure to change hands more times
Both the Twins and Yankees have hit more home runs this season than any other team in history
Recently, the Twins set the single-season home run record. The previous record was 267, which the Yankees set last season. Before that it was 264 from the 1997 Mariners. The Twins had 275 heading into Tuesday night. The Yankees on Tuesday, though, hit six and that moved them to 276 on the season. Mitch Garver then homered for the Twins to tie things back up.
So the Yankees set the latest record, the Twins tied them back up and there is still so much time remaining in the season that these two teams are likely to keep going back and forth, continually setting new milestones. They are going to shatter this thing.
Further, the Dodgers have hit 258, so they are going to go over the previous record of 267 at some point. The Astros are at 250, so that'll be the four highest single-season team home run totals in the history of baseball in the same season.
The following teams could also join the fray:
- The Braves have 230.
- The Athletics have 230.
- The Red Sox have 226.
- The Cubs entered Tuesday night with 224.
- The Brewers have 224.
The "too many home runs" crowd is going to have plenty of evidence on their side this coming offseason. Team-level records are falling as well as individual records and league-level records. The ball has never flied out of the yard like it has in 2019.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers win 7th straight NL West title
The last time a team other than the Dodgers won the National League West was in 2012
-
Yelich exits after fouling ball off knee
Yelich is again having an MVP-caliber season for Milwaukee
-
Red Sox Review: Kiss 2019 goodbye
The final installment of 'Red Sox Review' does not bring happy endings
-
Twins' Buxton (shoulder) out for season
Buxton's breakout season was dampened by injuries
-
Syndergaard upset with Mets over catcher
Syndergaard has pitched better to non-Ramos backstops, but is that enough to give him a personal...
-
Under-the-radar arms with good fastballs
The fastball remains an important pitch, and these five hurlers have good ones