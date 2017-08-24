Yankees-Tigers brawl: James McCann beaned in head, gets revenge with homer

In Thursday's Yankees-Tigers game in Detroit, the benches cleared three times, and a board-certified brawl broke out. During the course of all that -- when things appeared to have finally calmed down -- Yankees reliever Dellin Betances beaned Tigers catcher James McCann with a 98-mph fastball ...

Dellin Betances basically said, "my bad" after (accidentally) throwing a 100mph FB at McCann's head #Yankees#Tigerspic.twitter.com/x2vCx447SF — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 24, 2017

Yikes, that's scary. One hopes that there was no intent behind that pitch -- throwing at the head is never cool.

In any event, McCann seemed to shake it off because soon thereafter he did this ...

Send that ball outta here. 💪 pic.twitter.com/UZjnr6PS5J — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 24, 2017

That's McCann's 12th home run of the season, and it seems quite possible he enjoyed this one more than the others. Also, the following is posted without comment ...

McCann beaning a Yankee fan in the outfield is creative but way over the line pic.twitter.com/d3E2mNCwrB — Sam Miller (@SamMillerBB) August 24, 2017

Nobody gets the drop on James McCann, people. Nobody.