Next week, the New York Yankees will host the 14th edition of HOPE Week -- Helping Others Persevere and Excel Week -- the team's annual spotlight of individuals and organizations who help others in the community. The initiative launched in 2009 and has celebrated and raised awareness of the work of dozens.

To open the festivities, the Yankees will begin next Monday by honoring Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose heart stopped while making a tackle on Jan. 3. First responders were able to resuscitate Hamlin by performing CPR and using a defibrillator. He has since been cleared to return to the field by multiple doctors.

As part of HOPE Week, the Yankees will hold CPR training at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Here are the details:

The Yankees will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to kick off the 14th edition of HOPE Week. Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo will be among the contingent of Yankees players who will take part in CPR training in the Yankee Stadium outfield with Sarah Taffet, the American Heart Association and NYC Public School Athletic Leagues (PSAL) personnel. Taffet is a former softball player at Fordham University who was resuscitated during a game with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) by a Fordham athletic trainer and other medical professionals on October 3, 2021. After the event, participants will have lunch catered by the Hard Rock Cafe and enjoy a private tour of the Stadium prior to watching batting practice on the field. Hamlin and Taffet will throw out the ceremonial first pitches to Yankees training staff.

Hamlin, 25, spoke before Congress in March and supported the "Access to AEDs Act," which would increase training and availability to defibrillators in schools. Hamlin accepted the Community Award at the NFL's Awards Ceremony in February.