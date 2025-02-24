The New York Yankees are planning to play Frank Sinatra's version of "Theme From New York, New York" only after home wins, MLB.com reported Sunday. The franchise previously played the iconic song after both wins and losses at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees players stated they were growing tired of hearing the song after losses. As a result, the Yankees will play a various collection of songs following losses beginning this season.

Following Sunday's 4-0 spring training loss to the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees chose to play Sinatra's iconic song "That's Life," which was recorded in 1966.

"New York, New York" was originally played following Yankees wins after Steinbrenner discovered Sinatra's version from his time as a DJ at Le Club in Manhattan. The song was initially performed by Liza Minnelli for the 1977 Martin Scorsese film "New York, New York" after music was created by John Kander and the lyrics were written by Fred Ebb.

The Yankees have utilized both the Sinatra and Minnelli versions of the song in the past. They used the Sinatra version after the Yankees won games and the Minnelli version after losses. Prior to this season, the Sinatra version was played after the final out was recorded at Yankee Stadium.

It's the latest massive change from the Yankees organization after the franchise revealed they were ending their ban on facial hair.