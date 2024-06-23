The New York Yankees announced on Sunday that they have acquired veteran corner infielder J.D. Davis from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor-league infielder Jordan Groshans. Davis was designated for assignment by the Athletics last week; Major League Baseball's rules give teams five days to trade a DFA player before they have to be submitted to waivers.

Davis, 31, appeared in 39 games with the Athletics, batting .236/.304/.366 (96 OPS+) with four home runs and five runs batted in. He'd spent the previous season and a half with the San Francisco Giants following a trade with the New York Mets. Davis was quite productive with the Giants, posting a 113 OPS+ and launching 26 home runs over the course of 193 games. Nevertheless, the Giants released Davis ahead of the start of the season after they signed free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman. Because Davis' salary had been decided after an arbitration hearing, he was not entitled to the full amount. He would subsequently sign with the Athletics.

Davis' addition comes at an opportune time for the Yankees, who suffered a pair of losses to their starting lineup this week in first baseman Anthony Rizzo and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Davis figures to see action at the cold corner (perhaps in a timeshare with recent promotion Ben Rice) and DH for the Yankees, including this week, when he'll likely take cuts against his former Mets squad in the Subway Series. It's worth noting that Davis' club control will expire at season's end.

Groshans, 24, was the No. 12 pick in the 2018 draft. His stock has long since plummeted, with him posting a .590 OPS in 50 minor-league games this season. He's unlikely to serve as more than organizational depth, even for the lowly Athletics.