The Yankees and Diamondbacks agreed to a trade on Thursday, with outfielder Tim Locastro heading to New York in exchange for pitching prospect Keegan Curtis. Locastro, 29 come mid-July, is a career .234/.339/.324 (78 OPS+) hitter with four home runs and 31 stolen bases on 34 tries. This season, he's batting .178/.271/.220 (38 OPS+) with one homer and five steals on eight tries.

While Locastro isn't much of a hitter, he does give the Yankees some additional athleticism. According to Statcast's numbers, he ranks in the 100th percentile for sprint speed. The Yankees, as a team, rank last in the majors in stolen bases, having swiped just 17 bags all year. Locastro should help in that respect.

Locastro also provides the Yankees with optionality, as he can still be sent to the minors without first passing through waivers. The Yankees could use the depth right now: Clint Frazier left Wednesday's game because of "dizziness" and his short-term availability remains unclear.

Curtis, 25, has spent the season pitching out of the Double-A bullpen. In 12 appearances, he's racked up an impressive strikeout rate (15.19 per nine) and a 3.94 ERA. He was originally a 22nd-round selection in 2018.

Locastro, coincidentally, has spent time with the Yankees organization before. New York acquired him in a small trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in November 2018. The Yankees then traded him to the Diamondbacks two months later, receiving cash and minor leaguer Ronald Roman.

Prior to acquiring Locastro, the Yankees had shown interest in Texas Rangers minor-league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

The Yankees entered Thursday having lost four of their last five games, including a meltdown defeat against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The Yankees' 41-39 record has them in fourth place in the American League East, some 8 1/2 games back of the division-leading Boston Red Sox.