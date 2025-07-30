The Yankees have traded with the White Sox for outfielder/first baseman Austin Slater, the team announced Tuesday. The return for the White Sox is minor-league pitcher Gage Ziehl.

Slater, 32, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Giants but in roughly the last year has been with the Reds, Orioles, White Sox and now Yankees. This season, in 51 games and 135 plate appearances, Slater is hitting .236/.299/.423 (99 OPS+) with six doubles, a triple and five homers.

Keep in mind that, at present, right fielder and two-time MVP Aaron Judge is on the injured list. The Yankees are still full in the outfield, first base and designated hitter spots in terms of starters, though. They've got Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt in a platoon at first, Giancarlo Stanton at DH, Jasson Domínguez in left field, Trent Grisham in center and Cody Bellinger in right. Amed Rosario was acquired last week and serves as a utility backup, too, so Slater joins him in that mix.

The Yankees, who are 16-24 in their last four 40 games, have fallen four games back of the Blue Jays in the AL East after having as big as a seven-game lead.

Ziehl, 22, has worked in 16 games (15 starts) between Class A, High-A and Double-A this season, pitching to a 4.15 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 82 ⅓ innings. He now joins the White Sox organization.