The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants agreed to a trade on Tuesday night. The Giants acquired outfielder Mike Tauchman wit, while the Yankees got left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later, the teams announced.

Tauchman, 30, emerged as a viable big-league player during the 2019 season. In 87 games that year, he batted .277/.361/.504. He hasn't been nearly as productive since, compiling a .239/.333/.303 slash line in 54 games over the past two years. He's out of options, meaning he cannot be sent to the minors without passing through waivers first.

It's worth noting that the Yankees were operating without a true backup shortstop and had two other left-handed hitters on their bench, in Brett Gardner and Mike Ford. Predictably, perhaps, the Yankees have since recalled infielder Tyler Wade to take Tauchman's spot on the roster.

Tauchman's fit on the Giants wouldn't appear any cleaner than it was with the Yankees. San Francisco has two left-handed corner outfielders in place, in Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson, and a decently performing center fielder in Austin Slater. Still, the Giants must have some vision in place to make this move.

As for Peralta, he'll turn 30 in July and has a minor-league option remaining. Last season he made 25 appearances with the Giants, compiling a 3.29 ERA and a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His numbers this season haven't been as pristine: he'll be lugging a 5.40 ERA with him to the Yankees' alternate site.

Peralta's arsenal includes a swing-and-miss slider, a 96-mph fastball, and a changeup. He gives the Yankees another lefty option in the bullpen behind Aroldis Chapman, Justin Wilson, and Lucas Luetge. The Yankees also have Zack Britton working his way back from elbow surgery.