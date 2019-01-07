Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki says it would be 'awesome' to play with Manny Machado
Tulowitzki is fine if Machado signs with the Yankees, which would impact his playing time
The Yankees recently signed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reports indicate they are continuing to pursue free agent Manny Machado. The signing of Machado would relegate Tulowitzki to either a position change or a backup role, but that doesn't seem to bother Tulo:
On one hand, yes, of course he's going to say he's OK with that. If he said he doesn't want the Yankees to sign Machado and then they do, he comes off looking like a bad teammate and who knows how Machado would react.
On the other, let this statement be a reminder that Tulowitzki clearly chose where he wanted to play instead of the opportunity for the most playing time or the most money (his salary wasn't going to change, with the Blue Jays paying him $38 million through 2020 and the signing team picking up just the league minimum).
As things stand, Gleyber Torres will play second, Tulowitzki slots at short and Miguel Andujar is at third base with Didi Gregorius missing a lot of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. If Machado is signed, Tulo either goes to backup or moves to third base, where Andujar is a butcher (Tulowitzki could learn first base during spring training, too).
Regardless, anyone thinking the Tulowitzki signing in any way impacts the Yankees' pursuit of Machado is incredibly misguided.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Brewers eye Bumgarner
Here are the best offseason rumors of the day
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
White Sox agree to sign Kelvin Herrera
Herrera's deal is pending a physical
-
How Boras is getting creative with deals
Boras calls it a 'swellopt' and it is something we may start seeing more often in big cont...
-
MLB's Get-Paid All-Stars
They might not have the best on-field stats, but these guys have big numbers on their payc...
-
Best fit for unsigned top 50 free agents
Only 26 of our top 50 free agents have signed