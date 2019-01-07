Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki says it would be 'awesome' to play with Manny Machado

The Yankees recently signed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reports indicate they are continuing to pursue free agent Manny Machado. The signing of Machado would relegate Tulowitzki to either a position change or a backup role, but that doesn't seem to bother Tulo:

Current NYY SS Troy Tulowitzki, w/ Machado still looming in free agency: 'I signed up to be a Yankee because I want to play w/ the best players, so if Manny’s one of those guys, I think that would be awesome...so whatever happens happens & I’ll be ready to play' when camp begins. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) January 7, 2019

On one hand, yes, of course he's going to say he's OK with that. If he said he doesn't want the Yankees to sign Machado and then they do, he comes off looking like a bad teammate and who knows how Machado would react.

On the other, let this statement be a reminder that Tulowitzki clearly chose where he wanted to play instead of the opportunity for the most playing time or the most money (his salary wasn't going to change, with the Blue Jays paying him $38 million through 2020 and the signing team picking up just the league minimum).

As things stand, Gleyber Torres will play second, Tulowitzki slots at short and Miguel Andujar is at third base with Didi Gregorius missing a lot of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. If Machado is signed, Tulo either goes to backup or moves to third base, where Andujar is a butcher (Tulowitzki could learn first base during spring training, too).

Regardless, anyone thinking the Tulowitzki signing in any way impacts the Yankees' pursuit of Machado is incredibly misguided.