Yankees vs. Twins odds, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, July 4 from proven model

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins meet in one of the early Fourth of July starts on Saturday. New York is second in the AL East at 49-38, while Minnesota is third in the AL Central at 42-47. The Yankees won Game 1 of the series on Friday, 5-2. Brendan Beck (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while the Twins will start Zebby Matthews (4-5, 4.15 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York. The latest Yankees vs. Twins odds list New York at -162 on the money line (risk $162 to win $100), while Minnesota is +135. The over/under is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the Twins vs. Yankees predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Twins:

Yankees vs. Twins money line Yankees -162, Twins +135 Yankees vs. Twins over/under 10 runs Yankees vs. Twins run line Yankees -1.5 (+124) Yankees vs. Twins picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Twins streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Yankees vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Twins vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 10 runs. Neither team is in a great pitching spot as the Yankees are turning to Beck, a spot starter, who is making his second career appearance. The Twins, meanwhile, have gotten decent numbers out of Matthews this season, though he has a career 5.35 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. Minnesota also ranks 29th in Major League Baseball in bullpen ERA. Minnesota has trended heavily to the Over this season with 62% of its total games clearing the total, while 69% of their road games have done the same.

SportsLine's model is projecting 10.4 runs, making the Over the better value in over/under sports betting. Get the Yankees vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Yankees vs. Twins picks

After simulating every pitch of Twins vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.