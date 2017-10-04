Yankees-Twins Wild Card: Severino posts one of worst starts in MLB playoff history
The Yankees starter lasted just 1/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on four hits
The Yankees entered the 2017 AL Wild Card heavy favorites over the upstart Twins, but immediately found themselves in a big hole. Leadoff man Brian Dozier homered off Yankees starter Luis Severino and then the Twins added two more. After a Max Kepler double, the Twins had runners at second and third with one out and that was it. Manager Joe Girardi pulled Severino.
Chad Green would strand both runners he inherited, saving Severino from an even uglier line.
His final stat line: 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Yuck.
Thanks to baseball-reference.com's play index, I can track down 16 previous starts in postseason history where the pitcher got one or zero outs while allowing at least three earned runs. Only two such cases happened in the wild-card era:
- In Game 6 of the 1999 NLCS, Mets starter Al Leiter gave up five earned runs to the Braves without even recording an out.
- In Game 5 of the 2000 ALDS between the Yankees and Athletics, A's starter Gil Heredia coughed up six runs in 1/3 of an inning.
Of the 16 previous starts mentioned here, 15 teams with the starter having such a horrible outing lost. The one winner was the 1925 Pirates, who overcome a 1/3-inning, four-run outing from Vic Aldridge to beat the Washington Senators in Game 7 of the World Series.
-
Robertson steps up big in Wild Card Game
Robertson threw a career-high 3 1/3 innings -- all scoreless -- in the winner-take-all gam...
-
Judge homers in first postseason game
The monster rookie year of the Yankees' star continues into the playoffs
-
Dozier hits historic playoff home run
The first batter of the postseason homered for the first time in history
-
LIVE updates: AL Wild Card game
The baseball postseason is underway on Tuesday between two teams with high hopes
-
Keri's MLB Playoffs rooting guide
Here are the best reasons to root for each team in the 2017 postseason
-
Hicks in WC Game lineup for his arm
The Yankees hope Hicks can stop the Twins from taking the extra base with his rocket arm
Add a Comment