Yankees use LeBron James to troll the Indians ahead of ALDS

The Yankees are fresh off a comeback win in a thrilling American League Wild Card play-in game and they're feeling good about themselves. Good enough to taunt their upcoming opponent, the AL's top dog in the Cleveland Indians.

Ahead of ALDS Game 1 between the Yanks and Tribe, the Yankees' official Twitter account decided to troll the Indians on Thursday. Credit where credit's due, they nailed it.

That photo is a decade old, as it was snapped during the 2007 ALDS when the Yankees met the Indians in Ohio. Lebron, an Akron-native, grew up rooting for the Yankees, though he's since backed the Indians as their success has risen over the past few years.

Here's what LeBron had to say about his baseball allegiances last October during the Indians' run to the World Series.

"I'm a supporter of winners," James said, via the New York Post. "As a kid growing up, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I loved the Bulls, Cowboys and loved the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. I liked them because they gave me hope of being a winner. That's part of the reason I loved those teams but I definitely support what the Indians are doing right now."

So, who will LeBron be pulling for this time around? That's still up for debate, but would LeBron be bold enough to turn his back on the his hometown...again? It's probably a tough look if he doesn't back the fellow Cleveland squad publicly, even if he's secretly rooting for the Yankees in private.

Either way, Cleveland having its best, most influential athlete used against them is a tough break for the city.