The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will close out their four-game series when the two teams meet on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. On Monday, the Angels took the series opener, 5-3. The Yankees bounced back with an 11-5 victory on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Los Angeles rallied for seven runs in the ninth inning, which included a grand slam off closer Aroldis Chapman, for an improbable 11-8 win.

On Thursday, William Hill Sportsbook lists New York as the -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Angels odds, while Los Angeles is a +150 underdog. The Over-Under for total runs scored is 10, and first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET. Before making any Angels vs. Yankees picks, you should check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It's off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 107-81 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 13 weeks, returning almost $1,000. Anyone following its MLB picks has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Angels. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Angels vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Angels money line: New York -160, Los Angeles +150

Yankees vs. Angels run line: New York -1.5 (+105)

Yankees vs. Angels Over-Under: 10 runs

NYY: Bullpen ranks fifth in the majors in ERA (3.37)

LAA: Shohei Ohtani leads the majors in home runs (28)

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has been successful with Jordan Montgomery on the mound this season. The Yankees are 11-4 in Montgomery's 15 starts this year. They've won six of his last seven starts, outscoring their opponents 29-21.

In addition, Aaron Judge has been on a roll. Over his last eight games, the Yankees' slugger is hitting .323 with an OPS of 1.142. In the team's 11-5 win on Tuesday, Judge hit his 18th home run of the season. He'll enter Thursday's game fresh after having Wednesday off.

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles faces a New York team that is reeling. The Yankees have lost five of six games, while getting outscored 39-29. Pitching has failed the team during that stretch, posting a 6.35 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. Only five teams have a higher ERA since June 25.

In addition, Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of a MVP season. Since June 15, he is hitting .320 while posting a 1.464 OPS. In this week's series against the Yankees alone, Ohtani has hit three home runs while driving in four runs.

How to make Yankees vs. Angels picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that's off to a hot start in 2021.