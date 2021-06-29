The New York Yankees look to right the ship after four-straight losses when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night. On Monday, the Angels (38-40) beat the Yankees 5-3, and Shohei Ohtani tied Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the league lead with his 26th home run of the season. The Yankees (40-38) sit just ahead of L.A. in the wild card hunt, and both teams come in fourth place in their respective divisions.

First pitch from the Yankees Stadium in New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is a -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) on the moneyline in the latest Yankees vs. Angels odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It's off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 107-81 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 13 weeks, returning almost $1,000.

Here are the MLB lines today and betting trends for Yankees vs Angels:

Angels vs. Yankees money line: New York -153, Los Angeles +143

Angels vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+115), Los Angeles +1.5 (-135)

Angels vs. Yankees over-under: 10 runs

LAA: The Angels are 10-1 in their last 11 games vs. a starting pitcher with a WHIP above 1.30

NYY: The Yankees have covered the spread 52 percent of the time as home favorites, compared to just 42 percent for the Angels as road underdogs



Why you should back the Yankees

While these two teams look pretty even on paper, the Yankees are healthy and L.A. is playing without two of its best hitters in Mike Trout and Justin Upton. L.A.'s offense has sputtered lately, which certainly could have something to do with Upton (back) joining Trout (calf) on the injured list. The Angels have scored three or fewer runs in five of the past seven games and lost all five of those games.

Meanwhile, New York boasts a healthy offense headlined by the intimidating bats of Aaron Judge, D.J. LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gary Sanchez. New York's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game, Jameson Taillon, is also coming off of his best start of the season. Taillon has struggled to work deep into games while working his way back to full strength, and he had pitched six-plus innings just once in his first 13 starts. But Taillon's last time out, he struck out six batters in 6.1 innings of one-run ball to pick up the W.

Why you should back the Angels

While L.A.'s offense is without a couple key pieces, Ohtani has been a one-man wrecking crew as of late. Ohtani's home run in the first game of this series marked his ninth homer in his last 10 games. Ohtani leads the MLB with a 25.1 percent barrel rate, and Fernando Tatis (20.9 percent) and Ronald Acuna (20.1 percent) are the only other players above 20 percent. Over the past 10 games, Ohtani's barrel rate is up to an absurd 35.7 percent and his hard-hit rate is an eye-popping 60.7 percent during that span -- both marks would lead the MLB over the course of the full season. There is not a more dangerous hitter in all of baseball at the moment.

Ohtani will look to provide run support for Andrew Heaney, L.A.'s starter for Tuesday's game. Heaney's numbers don't jump off the page at first glance, but several advanced indicators point towards 2021 being the best season of his career. He's one of just 20 qualified starting pitchers with a strikeout rate of 30 percent, and his 14 percent swinging strike rate ranks him among the top-15 starting pitchers in all of baseball.

