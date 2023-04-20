The Los Angeles Angels (9-9) and New York Yankees (11-7) will wrap up their exciting three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles took the series opener on Tuesday, but New York responded with a 3-2 win in 10 innings on Wednesday. The Yankees are tied for second place in the American League East, while the Angels are in solo second in the AL West.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), and the over/under is 8 in the latest Yankees vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Angels vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Angels vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Angels money line: Yankees -155, Angels +130

Yankees vs. Angels over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Angels run line: New York -1.5 (+135)

NYY: The Yankees are 5-0 in their last five during the third game of a series

LAA: The Angels are 4-0 in their last four after scoring two runs or fewer in their previous game

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge delivered with a huge performance on Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer and robbing Los Angeles of one on the other side of the plate. He also walked twice in New York's 3-2 win, setting the tone heading into Thursday's rubber match. The reigning AL MVP has already hit six home runs and driven in 11 runs to open the 2023 campaign.

Left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts coming into his fourth start of the season. He allowed two earned runs across seven innings against Minnesota in his deepest outing of the year last week. Cortes has allowed two runs or fewer in nine straight starts and can set the team record if he does so again on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles got off to a hot start in this series when superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run in the first inning of a game that his team never trailed. Ohtani has four homers and 11 RBI, batting .281 through his first 64 at-bats. Center fielder Mike Trout and former New York third baseman Gio Urshela are tied with a team-high 19 hits.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe and catcher Logan O'Hoppe have both left the yard four times. Left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA through his first 14.2 innings this season and is 4-2 with a 1.71 ERA over 13 starts since the middle of last summer. He allowed just two runs in seven innings in his lone career appearance against New York, which came on Aug. 31 of last year. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 7.9 runs.

