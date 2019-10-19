Yankees vs. Astros: Aaron Hicks' three-run homer off Justin Verlander gives New York ALCS life

The Astros and Yankees are playing Game 5 of the ALCS in the Bronx on Friday night, and thanks to some Yankee sloppiness in the top of the first the Astros were able to seize an early 1-0 lead. Given that Houston leads the series 3-1, the Yankees are on the brink of elimination. Compounding matters, Astros ace and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is on the mound.

Verlander, however, had trouble locating his fastball in that bottom of the first, and leadoff man DJ LeMahieu took him yard to tie the score. An Aaron Judge single and Gleyber Torres double followed, but Giancarlo Stanton struck out for the first out of the frame. The Yankees during this series had missed a number of opportunities that could've flipped the outcome of Game 2, Game 3, or Game 4, but through those first four games they batted just .148 as a team with runners in scoring position.

Against that increasingly desperate backdrop, Aaron Hicks, he of only one hit in the 2019 postseason, stepped in against perhaps the best pitcher on the planet. Action sports footage forthcoming:

Hicks had been down 0-2 in the count thanks to a pair of breaking balls. But then Verlander missed the zone with two fastballs and then a curveball. Rewarded for his patience, Hicks got a hanging slider and cranked it off the foul pole at 105.5 mph for a 4-1 Yankee lead. More to that point, Hicks' blast gave the Yankees a 78.5 percent chance to win Game 5 and force a Game 6 back in Houston. As for Verlander, that's the fifth home run he's allowed this postseason after allowing 36 during the regular season. His lone weakness, that.

The blasts from Hicks and LeMahieu marked the first time the Yankees had ever hit two first-inning homers in a playoff game.

You had to feel this Yankee offense -- so dominant during the regular season despite injuries and associated roster churn -- would punch its way out of the grave at some point. That happened in the bottom of the first on Friday night.