Yankees vs. Astros: AJ Hinch explains why he's holding Gerrit Cole for possible ALCS Game 7

After Major League Baseball announced the postponement (due to heavy rain expected in New York) of Game 4 in the American League Championship Series, both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were forced to adjust their pitching plans.

A pushed-back Game 4 in New York meant that the two AL juggernauts would have to play the rest of the series without a travel day. Game 4 was rescheduled to Thursday, Game 5 was played on Friday and then the clubs returned to Houston to play Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday.

Both the Yankees and Astros announced their plans for a bullpen game for Saturday's Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. In doing so, the Astros save right-hander Gerrit Cole for a potential Game 7. He would start the winner-take-all game on full rest, after starting (and winning) Game 3 on Tuesday.

Astros manager AJ Hinch said the decision to save Cole for Game 7 was made earlier in the week.

"From the minute that this series was being extended and we got to I believe it was 2-1, after we won the first game, we mapped out the way the series -- when the rainout happened, we were going to pitch Zack [Greinke] and then JV [Justin Verlander] and then the bullpen and then Gerrit for Game 7, if needed, Hinch told reporters before the start of Game 6.

"I try to win today. I think Gerrit gives us some encouraging backup plan. But it's one that we don't want to use. Our players know that today is an aggressive, go-win-the-game mentality. And if we get to Game 7, we'll collect ourselves and we have Gerrit Cole to kind of bring us out of the stress that comes with any sort of loss in the playoffs. I'm going to be aggressive and try to win today."

The Astros used Justin Verlander on short rest in the ALDS against the Rays and it backfired in a Game 4 loss. Cole, meanwhile, has been outstanding so far this postseason. The flame-throwing righty is 3-0 with an 0.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings in three starts this October. He threw seven shutout innings against the Yankees in Game 3.