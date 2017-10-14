Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 lineups: Yankees' revolving door at DH continues
This time Chase Headley gets the call at DH
Friday night at Minute Maid Park the Houston Astros jumped out to a 1-0 ALCS lead with a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees (HOU 2, NYY 1). Dallas Keuchel was the star of the game, striking out 10 in seven shutout innings.
The ALCS continues Saturday afternoon with Game 2 in Houston. Here's how you catch watch the game.
A few hours prior to first pitch, both clubs announced their Game 2 starting lineups. Here's the batting order the visiting Yankees will use:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- SS Didi Gregorius
- C Gary Sanchez
- 1B Greg Bird
- 2B Starlin Castro
- CF Aaron Hicks
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH
Chase Headley
RHP Luis Severino
The DH spot has been a black hole for the Yankees in the postseason. Headley has rotated in an out of the DH spot along with Jacoby Ellsbury and Matt Holliday , and they are a combined 0 for 24 with three walks and nine strikeouts in seven postseason games. Woof. The rest of the lineup is as usual.
Here is the starting lineup the home Astros will use in Game 2:
- CF George Springer
- RF Josh Reddick
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- LF Marwin Gonzalez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- DH Carlos Beltran
- 3B Alex Bregman
- C
Brian McCann
RHP Justin Verlander
Same lineup as Game 1 aside from the starting pitcher. Hey, if it's not broken, why fix it? Then again, the Astros were held to six singles and two runs in Game 1, so it's not like they had a great day offensively. Still, one game is one game. This Astros team and that lineup can score a lot of runs in a hurry.
