Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to watch 2017 MLB playoffs

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 1-0

Yankees vs. Astros AL Championship Series (1-0 Astros)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Justin Verlander
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker 

Friday night, the Astros grabbed the win in Game 1 of the ALCS behind co-ace Dallas Keuchel, who shut the Yankees down for seven innings in the eventual 2-1 win (box score). New York did have several opportunities to cash in runs, but were unable to come through. Most notably, Greg Bird was thrown out at the plate trying to score on an Aaron Judge single.

Jose Altuve continued his monstrous postseason for the Astros, going 3 for 4 with a stolen base in Game 1. He also scored the game's first run. Overall, Altuve is 11 for 19 (.579) in five postseason games this year. He has three three-hit games, including a three-homer game.

Verlander, who pitched out of the bullpen Monday, will look to give the Astros a 2-0 series lead. Severino, who was awful in the Wild Card Game and stellar in the ALDS, is looking to even things up for the Yankees.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

