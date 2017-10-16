Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Yankees vs. Astros AL Championship Series (0-0)





Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York

Starting Pitchers: Charlie Morton (0-0) vs. CC Sabathia (0-0)

TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Coming off of an absolutely wild Game 2 ending that saw Jose Altuve diving in for a walk-off run, the Yankees will return home down 2-0 for the second time in the postseason. The Astros are looking like one of the hottest of the remaining four teams, as they are playing off of a stellar pitching performance from Justin Verlander. Charlie Morton, who struggled in his lone start against the Red Sox, will look to bounce back against the Yankee bats.

CC Sabathia had a strong start of his own against the Indians in a close-out game, and he'll look to get the Yankees in a position to give the ball to their bullpen in good standing. Although Sabathia won't be throwing any complete games this postseason (cue famous last words), the perennial pitcher has been solid thus far. The Yankees will look to recoup some of the magic from their series against the Indians, as they try to battle back from their deep hole. Touching Morton up early will be key -- the Astros will have a fully rested bullpen -- but winning Game 3 would be a huge step in the right direction for a team that has struggled to produce runs so far in the ALCS.