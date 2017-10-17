Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Astros vs. Yankees AL Championship Series (2-1 HOU)





Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York

Starting Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0) vs. Sonny Gray (0-1)

TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Yankees remained undefeated at home on Monday, crushing the Astros behind Aaron Judge and the strong pitching of C.C. Sabathia. Judge buried the game early with a three-run home run (after a wild pitch unloaded the bases in the same at-bat), and the Yankees never looked back. Now it will be up to Sonny Gray to even the series up against Lance McCullers Jr. Astros pitching has been excellent thus far outside of Monday's debacle, where Charlie Morton had another poor start.

For the Astros, this game is huge. A 2-2 series -- with the Yankees on a two-game winning streak -- with a pivotal Game 5 being played in Yankee Stadium would be very dangerous territory for a young team. The Yankees proved their comeback potential in the Divisional Series against the heavily favored Indians, and they have the opportunity to do so again. As Gray tries to bounce back from a loss in the ALDS, he may actually have the bats behind him against an inexperienced McCullers Jr.