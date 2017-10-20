Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Yankees will have to close out the series on the road
Astros vs. Yankees AL Championship Series (3-2 NYY)
Date: Friday, Oct. 20
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Justin Verlander
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Justin Verlander is coming off of the grittiest win of the postseason, and he'll have to do it again on Friday to avoid elimination for the Astros. After going up 2-0, the Astros dropped three straight games in New York. Now, they return to Minute Maid Park fighting for their postseason lives. Lucky for A.J. Hinch, they have the pitcher they traded for for this exact situation on the mound in Justin Verlander. Verlander is 3-0 so far this postseason, and has shown no sides of slowing down.
The Astros' utter inability to produce runs has caught up to them in this series, and the Yankees have made them pay. Behind the ace-caliber pitching of Masahiro Tanaka and C.C. Sabathia, the Yankees have managed to put the Astros' backs against the wall. Their hitting has also improved, although Verlander had their number the last time that these teams met. The Astros won't go down quietly -- bats like Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa never do -- but a lack of depth in the order has been exposed. All of this combined with a bullpen that has served the Yankees well will make things difficult for Houston, a young team without much experience in this position. However, the Astros undoubtedly have the talent to make a comeback, especially at home where Houston fans have latched on.
