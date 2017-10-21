Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 7 lineups: Bregman moves up, Reddick down

Bregman is batting second against the lefty CC Sabathia

HOUSTON -- The 2017 American League champions will be crowned Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are set to play a decisive ALCS Game 7, and so far, the home team has won all six games in the series. That would seem to bode well for the 'Stros on Saturday, though who knows. Baseball would be boring if it were predictable.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 7.

Visiting Yankees

  1. LF Brett Gardner
  2. RF Aaron Judge
  3. SS Didi Gregorius
  4. C Gary Sanchez
  5. 1B Greg Bird
  6. 2B Starlin Castro
  7. CF Aaron Hicks
  8. 3B Todd Frazier
  9. DH Chase Headley

    LHP CC Sabathia

Standard lineup for the Yankees against a right-handed pitcher. No surprises here at all. The Yankees need Gardner (3 for 23 in the ALCS) and Hicks (2 for 22) to snap out of their funks in Game 7. Both were very good in the ALDS but have gone cold in the ALCS.

Home Astros

  1. CF George Springer
  2. 3B Alex Bregman
  3. 2B Jose Altuve
  4. SS Carlos Correa
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. DH Evan Gattis
  7. C Brian McCann
  8. LF Marwin Gonzalez
  9. RF Josh Reddick

    RHP Charlie Morton

With a left-hander on the mound for the Yankees, Bregman moves up to the two spot and Reddick drops to ninth. Bregman hit .331/.404/.570 against southpaws during the regular season while Reddick is 0 for 21 in the ALCS, so that's an easy and obvious move to make.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Dodgers NLCS Champs Gear