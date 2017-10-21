Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 7 lineups: Bregman moves up, Reddick down

HOUSTON -- The 2017 American League champions will be crowned Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are set to play a decisive ALCS Game 7, and so far, the home team has won all six games in the series. That would seem to bode well for the 'Stros on Saturday, though who knows. Baseball would be boring if it were predictable.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 7.

Visiting Yankees

Standard lineup for the Yankees against a right-handed pitcher. No surprises here at all. The Yankees need Gardner (3 for 23 in the ALCS) and Hicks (2 for 22) to snap out of their funks in Game 7. Both were very good in the ALDS but have gone cold in the ALCS.

Home Astros

With a left-hander on the mound for the Yankees, Bregman moves up to the two spot and Reddick drops to ninth. Bregman hit .331/.404/.570 against southpaws during the regular season while Reddick is 0 for 21 in the ALCS, so that's an easy and obvious move to make.