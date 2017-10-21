Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 7 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Astros vs. Yankees AL Championship Series (3-3)





Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Starting Pitchers: CC Sabathia vs. Charlie Morton

TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

CC Sabathia finds himself in his second winner-take-all start of the postseason, and this time it comes against the Astros in the most back-and-forth series so far. The Yankees couldn't put the Astros away up 3-2 on Friday, so they'll have another crack at it on Saturday.

For the Astros, they're coming off a win on the back of a brilliant pitching performance from Justin Verlander, and they'll need similar work out of Charlie Morton on Saturday. The decision to bring in closer Ken Giles in Friday's game was controversial, but manager A.J. Hinch had to ensure that Game 6 was closed before worrying about a potential Game 7.

The Yankee bats fell back asleep at Minute Maid Park, as they have all series, so this game will be a key test of their mettle. The home team has won every game of this series so far, giving the Astros a de facto edge, but in a winner-take-all game all bets are off. Girardi will strive for five-to-six innings out of Sabathia, who has been excellent this postseason, before turning the ball over to his formidable bullpen.

The winner of this game goes on to play the Dodgers in the World Series on Tuesday, so this is the culmination of an entire season for both teams involved. You can check back here for live updates during Game 7, which starts at 8:08 p.m. ET.