Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 7: Score, live updates, news, highlights
We'll be live-blogging ALCS Game 7 between the Yankees and Astros on Saturday night
On Saturday night in Houston, the Yankees and Astros will play Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS (NYY-HOU GameTracker). At stake, of course, is the American League pennant and the right to face the Dodgers in the World Series. CC Sabathia goes for the Yankees opposite Charlie Morton of the Astros.
Game info
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: CC Sabathia vs. Charlie Morton
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Live blog
-
Morton touches gum on mound in Game 7?
Yankees manager Joe Girardi may have gotten the umps' attention regarding this very matter
-
WATCH: Yankees' Judge robs HR in Game 7
He robbed Houston's Yuri Gurriel of a likely home run
-
WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Astros fans
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick uses Flair's entrance music when he bats
-
Yankees' Tanaka not available for Game 7
Tanaka threw 104 pitches in Game 5 on Wednesday
-
ALCS Game 7: Yanks, Astros set lineups
Bregman is batting second against the lefty CC Sabathia
-
Report: Giants shake up coaching staff
Ron Wotus and Dave Righetti are both expected to be reassigned to the front office
Add a Comment