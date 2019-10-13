Yankees vs. Astros ALCS: Masahiro Tanaka proves New York had a postseason ace all along

HOUSTON -- It's no secret the New York Yankees came into the postseason with questions about their rotation. James Paxton was great in the second half but uneven overall in 2019. J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia struggled to keep the ball in the park, and Luis Severino missed five and a half months with shoulder and lat injuries.

Masahiro Tanaka was a question too. The veteran kitchen-sinker pitched to a 4.45 ERA in 182 regular season innings, and he had so many problems with his trademark splitter that he changed the grip midseason. That's not something pitchers do on a whim. Tanaka figured out a new grip and pitched well down the stretch, but not enough to eliminate rotation concerns.

In Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday, Tanaka continued to cement his status as one of the game's best big game pitchers, setting the tone in a Yankees win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park (NYY 7, HOU 0). Thanks to two double plays, Tanaka faced the minimum through six scoreless innings, and needed only 68 pitches to do it.

View Profile Masahiro Tanaka NYY • SP • 19 ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros IP 6 H 1 R 0 BB 1 K 4

Tanaka allowed one run in five innings against the Twins in the ALDS, and Saturday night he became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow no more than two runs in any of his first seven postseason starts. Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is the only other pitcher to do it in his first six postseason starts. Tanaka now owns a 1.32 ERA in 41 career postseason innings.

Thanks to his typically steady diet of sliders and splitters -- Tanaka threw 17 fastballs in Game 1 -- Tanaka had an excellent Astros lineup beating the ball into the ground in his six innings. Only four of the 13 balls he allowed to be put in play left the infield, and only seven of the 18 batters he faced saw as many as five pitches in their at-bats. He left nothing out over the plate:

Masahiro Tanaka lived on the edges of the zone throughout Game 1. Baseball Savant

Despite a 5-0 lead, Yankees manager Aaron Boone removed Tanaka after six innings largely because he has a significant third time through the lineup split. His OPS allowed during the regular season went from .637 to .730 to .943 each time through the lineup, but you could argue those numbers are irrelevant given the way he threw the ball in Game 1. Boone wasn't taking any chances though.

One dominant start -- and one ALDS sweep -- does not erase the concerns about New York's rotation. Those concerns have yet to manifest themselves on the field, however, and Tanaka again looked like a bona fide postseason star Saturday. He helped the Yankees take home-field advantage away from the Astros, and now Paxton and Severino will try to follow suit in Games 2 and 3.