Yankees vs. Astros ALCS: Six things to know as Houston wins October classic in Game 2

The Astros have evened up the best-of-seven ALCS with the Yankees after an 11-inning victory in Game 2, 3-2. Let's take a look at some of the takeaways and big moments of a highly competitive affair.

1. Correa walks it off to cap great game

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is arguably too talented to be hitting seventh, but the lineup is deep and he's oft-injured at this point. Still, his skills were on display in Game 2. He got the Astros on the board with an RBI double early. Later, he hit a fly ball that probably would've been a home run earlier this season, but, well, things have been different in the playoffs and the ball died on the warning track. No matter, Correa took things home in the 11th with this blast:

If he's really gonna be hitting to his upside in the series, the Astros' lineup is all the more dangerous.

Also, let us not forget Correa's stellar, heads-up play on defense. In the top of the sixth inning with Justin Verlander clearly on the ropes, Brett Gardner hit a hard line drive to second. Runners had been on first and second. Jose Altuve couldn't handle the ball and it popped up in the air. D.J. LeMahieu, who started the play on second, instinctually rounded third and headed for home on the misplay. Correa, though, grabbed the ball off the ground and hosed LeMahieu at home by a mile. Had Correa not been there or botched the throw, the Astros likely lose in nine innings. Had LeMahieu held at third, who knows what would've happened. What a huge play. Full story here.

2. Astros' bullpen was lights out

Astros starter Justin Verlander wasn't A+ Verlander; he was more like B Verlander, which is still pretty impressive. He was removed after 6 2/3 innings and that led to Will Harris, Roberto Osuna, Joe Smith, Ryan Pressly and Josh James combining for 4 1/3 scoreless innings. They only allowed one hit (a single) and two walks while striking out five. The Yankees' bullpen -- rightfully so -- gets a lot of attention in this matchup, but the Astros' bullpen was a big reason they won Game 2.

3. Quick hook on Paxton

Yankees starter James Paxton probably has a funny looking line to those who didn't watch the game. He gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings. Why the quick hook? Well, Aaron Boone has a loaded bullpen and Justin Verlander was perfect through three innings. There were two on with one out and Alex Bregman was coming to the plate. Boone definitely is playing to win every game, so it was the right move.

It ended up working out, too, as Chad Green retired both Bregman -- despite badly missing his two-strike spot and Bregman hitting a very hard line drive -- and Yordan Alvarez to end the inning.

All things considered, I think you can say the Boone strategy with the quick hook worked out. After all, the Yankees only allowed two runs through 10 innings. They just needed to generate more offense and they would have stolen this one and taken a 2-0 series lead on the road.

4. Springer hits dinger off Ottavino

The Astros tied the game up on the first pitch after Adam Ottavino replaced Green with a George Springer shot:

There was some level of debate as to whether or not Boone should have just left Green in, given that he was dealing, but man, that's an awful slider from Ottavino and that's his best pitch. I can't imagine Boone should be blamed for not knowing that was coming. Also, Springer's a good hitter. Sometimes good hitters just beat you. I don't think it was a bad move by Boone. I think it was a great hitter crushing a bad pitch. That happens.

I can, however, see some segments of Yankees fans wondering if the Yankees win in nine innings without this pitching change.

5. Astros have LOB issues

After Correa's RBI double to open the scoring, the Astros had a good amount of traffic on the bases, yet their only runs after the second inning came on solo homers. They went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

You know who had a rough one? Yordan Alvarez was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and left a whopping seven men on. Yuli Gurriel wasn't much better, going 0 for 5 with five left on. Alex Bregman had a single and also a really hard lineout, but he also left four men on. The Astros will need more situationally from those guys if they are gonna come home from the Bronx in good shape.

6. Looking ahead to Game 3

There's a travel/workout day coming on Monday and then it's Game 3 in the Bronx.

The Astros send Gerrit Cole and, boy, is that a tall order to hit him at this point. He led the league in ERA, strikeouts, ERA+, FIP and several other stats. He might win the Cy Young. The Astros haven't lost one of his starts since July 12 (before the All-Star break). After that in the regular season, he was 11-0 with a 1.51 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings. In two postseason starts, Cole is 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 25 strikeouts against three walks in 15 2/3 innings. Good grief.

The Yankees counter with Luis Severino. He missed nearly the whole season with an injury, but he's stretched himself out in time to be a legitimate starter now. In Game 3 of the ALDS, he worked four scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. He threw 83 pitches, so he can probably get close to 100 for this Game 3. We've seen what the bullpen can do if there's a quick hook, too, so Severino is likely without much restraint here.

Things are all evened up and it's a five-game series now, with the Yankees having stolen home-field advantage.