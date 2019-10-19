Yankees vs. Astros: First-inning homers were all the Yankees got and all they needed against Justin Verlander

The Yankees prevailed over the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday night (NYY 4, HOU 1), which means we'll have a Game 6 on Saturday in Houston. Thanks to some Yankee sloppiness in the top of the first the Astros were able to seize an early 1-0 lead. That plus the fact that Astros ace and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander was on the mound made it seem like the Yankees' season might end on Friday night.

Verlander, however, had trouble locating his fastball in that bottom of the first, and leadoff man DJ LeMahieu took him yard to tie the score. An Aaron Judge single and Gleyber Torres double followed, but Giancarlo Stanton struck out for the first out of the frame. The Yankees during this series had missed a number of opportunities that could've flipped the outcome of Game 2, Game 3, or Game 4, and through those first four games they batted just .148 as a team with runners in scoring position.

Against that increasingly desperate backdrop, Aaron Hicks, he of only one hit in the 2019 postseason, stepped in against perhaps the best pitcher on the planet. Action sports footage forthcoming:

Hicks had been down 0-2 in the count thanks to a pair of breaking balls. But then Verlander missed the zone with two fastballs and then a curveball. Rewarded for his patience, Hicks got a hanging slider and cranked it off the foul pole at 105.5 mph for a 4-1 Yankee lead. More to that point, Hicks' blast gave the Yankees a 78.5 percent chance to win Game 5. As for Verlander, that's the fifth home run he's allowed this postseason after allowing 36 during the regular season. His lone weakness, that.

The blasts from Hicks and LeMahieu marked the first time the Yankees had ever hit two first-inning homers in a playoff game. Really.

#Yankees hit multiple 1st inning Home Runs in the same playoff game for the first time in franchise history. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2019

That was especially essential given that Verlander shortly thereafter settled down and found his level. Verlander would wind up working seven innings, striking out nine -- eight of which came after Hicks' homer -- and walking none. After that troublesome first, Verlander would allow just one more hit. In light of that, Hicks' and LeMahieu's homers become even more vital.