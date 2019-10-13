Yankees vs. Astros: Giancarlo Stanton not in ALCS Game 2 lineup due to quad injury

HOUSTON -- When the Yankees and Astros continue the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on Sunday night (GameTracker), New York will be without one of its top power hitters. Giancarlo Stanton is out of the Game 2 starting lineup with a quad injury, manager Aaron Boone announced. Stanton suffered the injury running out an infield single in the second inning of Game 1.

"Kind of injured his quad last night," Boone said. "Hoping that it's something that with today and the off-day (Monday), that he would be back in play for Game 3. We'll just kind of see how these next 48 hours unfold. He would be available tonight to hit or go in in an emergency situation. He is in play tonight but didn't feel like he was good to start."

View Profile Giancarlo Stanton NYY • LF • 27 2019 Postseason G 4 AVG/OBP/SLG .300/.467/.600 HR 1 RBI 2 BB 4 K 3

Various injuries, including a torn biceps and a knee sprain, limited Stanton to 18 games during the regular season. He returned in mid September and started in left field in all four postseason games prior to Sunday night, though the Yankees have been pinch-running and removing him for defense in the late innings.

Here is the Stanton-less lineup the Yankees will use in Game 2:

Maybin, who has been replacing Stanton defensively this postseason, hit .285/.364/.494 in 82 regular season games. Aaron Hicks is on the ALCS roster after missing the final two months of the regular season with an elbow injury, but the Yankees consider him more of a bench option following the long layoff.

"Obviously (Justin) Verlander is a tough matchup either way," Boone said, explaining the decision to start Maybin over Hicks. "Just felt like with Aaron not having played obviously in a game yet, it's a tough first game back draw ... Felt like here, just considering the matchup every which way, felt like Cam in left and Gardy in center today was the best way to go."

New York can replace Stanton on its ALCS roster due to injury, but, by rule, he would be ineligible for the next round. The Yankees figure to go day-to-day with Stanton rather than potentially lose him for the World Series. Given the team's infield situation, limiting Stanton to DH going forward would complicate the lineup.

The Yankees placed a record number of players on the injured list during the regular season, and their 2,638 man games lost to injury were far and away the most in baseball. Despite that, they won 103 games and the AL East because injury fill-ins like Maybin, Urshela, and Mike Tauchman were off-the-charts good.

The Yankees have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven ALCS over the Astros. Verlander and James Paxton will be on the mound in Game 2. Here is how you can watch the game.