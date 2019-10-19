Yankees vs. Astros: Giancarlo Stanton out of New York's lineup for ALCS Game 6
Stanton got the start in Friday night's Game 5
Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros on Saturday (GameTracker). Stanton was in the lineup for New York's Game 5 win on Friday night in the Bronx, but is out for the fourth time in the series Saturday. Edwin Encarnacion replaced Stanton as the DH in the Yankees lineup.
Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain while running out a single in his first at-bat of ALCS Game 1 last Saturday. In the cleanup spot, he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 5 after having five days off. In five games this postseason, Stanton is hitting .231/.389/.462 with three hits, two RBI, four walks and five strikeouts. In Game 1, Stanton hit a solo home run off Zack Greinke.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters the decision to bench Stanton was his.
"I give G credit because there's definitely an injury and he's coming in and wants to be in there, he's wanted in every game," Boone told reporters before the start of Game 6. "But this was my decision. I thought this was the best way to go."
Stanton had a mostly lost 2019 season because of his his excruciating saga of injuries. The outfielder played in just 18 regular season games. He first landed on the injured list with a biceps injury, then suffered a setback with shoulder trouble, a calf injury, a knee sprain, and now the quad strain continues to keep him off the field.
The Yankees and Astros will play Game 6 of their best-of-seven ALCS on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET (stream on fuboTV). The Yankees currently trail the Astros 3-2 after forcing Game 6 with a 4-1 win in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.
