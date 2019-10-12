Yankees vs. Astros live stream: 2019 ALCS Game 1 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

On Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play Game 1 of their best-of-seven American League Championship Series. It's a marquee matchup of the American League's top two teams with a trip to the 2019 World Series on the line. The Yankees and Astros faced each other in the 2017 ALCS, which Houston won in seven games. The home team won each game in the 2017 series. This year's ALCS is expected to be another back-and-forth series.

The Yankees are coming off of four days of rest after they completed a three-game sweep of the Twins earlier this week. The Astros, meanwhile, needed all five-games to defeat the Rays in their Division Series after Tampa came back to tie the series after an 0-2 series deficit.

The Astros won the regular season series against the Yankees, 4-3. It was a close regular season series all around, with Houston just barely edging out New York in runs (39 vs. 37), home runs (15 vs. 13) and ERA (5.40 vs. 5.85) While the Yankees are seeking their first World Series trip since they won it all in 2009, the Astros are playing in their third straight League Championship Series, and will be seeking a second World Series title in three seasons.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU: -152 | NYY: +142 | O/U: 9

Pitchers: Zack Greinke (HOU) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY)

Preview

The Astros will turn to right-hander Zack Greinke for Game 1. He had one start in the ALDS against the Rays, in which he gave up six earned runs (three homers) in just 3 2/3 innings. Greinke, 35, finished his first season with the Astros after joining the team at the trade deadline, with a 8-1 record and 3.02 ERA, with 52 strikeouts to just six walks.

The Yankees starter in Game 1 will be Masahiro Tankaka. Tanaka was the Game 2 starter for the Yankees in the ALDS. He held the Twins to one run on three hits in five innings while striking out seven and lowered his career postseason ERA to 1.54 in the process

Prediction

We'll go with the road team coming away with the upset here. With the Astros forced to go the full series against the Rays, they'll have to send out Zack Greinke instead of Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole for Saturday's Game 1 start. Greinke is coming off a rough ALDS Game 3 start in which he didn't make it out of the fourth inning. The Yankees lineup is finally healthy and they're coming off more rest, so we're predicting them to be relentless at the plate in Game 1.

Pick: Yankees 7, Astros 3