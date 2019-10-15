Yankees vs. Astros live stream: 2019 ALCS Game 3 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees is tied at 1-1. For Game 3, the scene shifts to the Bronx, where the two AL juggernauts will play a matinee on Tuesday. Now for the essentials.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory in the postseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every postseason game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU: -155 | NYY: +145 | O/U: 7.5

Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole (HOU) vs. Luis Severino (NYY)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Cole has of course been perhaps the most dominant pitcher in all of baseball this season. In two 2019 postseason starts, Cole has allowed one run in 15 2/3 innings, and over that span he's struck out 25 batters. Going back to the regular season, Cole has allowed one or zero runs in seven of his last eight starts. In the start he failed to perform at such a level, he allowed two runs in eight innings. He's also struck out 10 or more batters in 11 straight starts. Suffice it to say, the Yankee offense that managed just two runs in Game 2 will be challenged once again.

Across the way, Severino goes for the Yanks. He twirled four scoreless in the Yankees' series-clinching win over the Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS. However, Severino was sidelined until the middle of September because of rotator cuff and lat injuries, and he made just three starts in the final weeks of the regular season. Given that this will be just Severino's fifth start of 2019, the expectation is that he won't go deep. That could be an issue, even with the off day, given that the Yankee bullpen in Game 2 had to get 23 outs (prior to the Carlos Correa walk-off home run in the 11th). How deep Severino is able to go in Game 3 will be a key subplot.

Prediction

Given Cole's dominance and the pitching uncertainties of the Yankees, we have to lean Astros in Game 3. Houston takes the lead in the series.

Pick: Astros 4, Yankees 2