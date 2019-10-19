Yankees vs. Astros live stream: 2019 ALCS Game 6 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The Yankees ambushed Astros ace Justin Verlander early in Game 5, and they were able to hang on for the win to avoid elimination. The Game 5 victory cuts the Astros' lead to 3-2 in this best-of-seven series, and it also means we have an ALCS Game 6 back in Houston on Saturday night. Let's run down the essentials.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston)

Game 6 is set to be a bullpen game on both sides, and not surprisingly we're talking about two of the best bullpens in baseball. For Houston, that means barring the unexpected they'll be saving Gerrit Cole for a full-rest start in Game 7, should the series get extended again. Houston's core relievers heading into this one are Ryan Pressly, Will Harris, Hector Rondon, Joe Smith, Josh James, and Roberto Osuna. Brad Peacock is also in the mix.

The Yankees' bullpen has worked harder in this series, but they'll still be able to call upon Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton, Chad Green, and Aroldis Chapman for the big outs. In Chapman's case, he threw just nine pitches in his Game 5 save and has worked little during this series. That means he's likely available for more than three outs on Saturday. Should the Yankees need some length, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa, and J.A. Happ are available. In other words, get ready for lots of walks to the mound on Saturday.

Tough call, but we'll take the Yankees' high-leverage bullpen arms over Houston's, and we say that despite the Astros' 60-21 record at home during the regular season. The ALCS goes seven games.

Pick: Yankees 4, Astros 3