Yankees vs. Astros live stream: ALCS Game 5 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The Astros and Yankees are set to do battle in Game 5 of the ALCS Friday night in the Bronx. The Astros hold a 3-1 lead and could close things down on the road and get a little rest before the World Series. On the flip side, the Yankees are trying to start a three-game winning streak that would get them back in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 18 | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (New York)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV

Odds: NYY +126 | O/U 7.5

Starting pitchers: Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. James Paxton (NYY)

Preview

Due to the Wednesday rainout, we get a Game 2 pitching rematch with both starters on full rest in Game 5.

Verlander is coming off a regular season that might earn him his second Cy Young (it also might earn him his fourth second-place finish). He was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 300 strikeouts in 223 innings. He's been a mixed bag in the playoffs. He threw seven scoreless, one-hit innings in his first start but then was shelled on short rest in ALDS Game 4. In Game 2 of the ALCS against the Yankees, he allowed two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. He had a few close calls on deep fly balls and wasn't overly efficient, but was good enough to win.

One might expect the Yankees seeing him a second time would mean more success, but that wasn't the case against short-rest Zack Greinke in Game 4.

On the Yankees' end, Paxton was pulled after 2 1/3 innings last time out and I'd expect just as quick a hook. The season is on the line and here's the relief situation:

Chad Green threw 19 pitches in Game 4 coming off a day off. He should be good for one inning.

Tommy Kahnle threw 14 and is similar.

Adam Ottavino threw 10 pitches, but there are major questions about if he should even be used, given his performance this postseason.

Zack Britton threw in Game 3 and has had two days' rest.

Aroldis Chapman hasn't seen an appearance since Game 2 and is on four days' rest. He can likely go two innings, maybe more.

Neither team has seen the bats show up this series. The Yankees are hitting .204/.294/.352 while the Astros are hitting .182/.276/.336. The Astros have just been more timely with their big hits. The Yankees have only scored six runs in Games 2, 3 and 4 after a seven-run Game 1.

Prediction

The Yankees feel dead, so I'm going to guess it's a "just when I think I'm out, they pull me back in" moment for Yankees fans.

Pick: Yankees 5, Astros 3