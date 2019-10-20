Yankees vs. Astros: Michael Brantley makes spectacular diving catch, doubles off Aaron Judge in ALCS Game 6

In the top of the seventh inning of Game 6 of the ALCS (GameTracker) between the Yankees and Astros, left fielder Michael Brantley made a fantastic diving catch on a fly ball hit by Aaron Hicks. Brantley then turned two, doubling off Aaron Judge at first base for the inning-ending double play.

With Judge on first base, Hicks' hit could've dropped and been enough for an RBI double. If Judge had been able to score, it would've become a one-run game with one out in the seventh. Brantley's game-saving grab not only prevented any potential rally from the Bronx Bombers, but his save got the Astros out of the inning and six outs closer to the AL pennant. According to Statcast, Brantley covered 82 feet in 4.8 seconds on his way to catch the ball. His throw to first base clocked in at 86.9 mph.

Take a look at the ball's travel during Brantley's double play:

I always think these plays look super cool when diagrammed out like this....



Here's that Michael Brantley double play.



Brantley's teammate and fellow outfielder, Josh Reddick also had a huge grab to maintain Houston's 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. With one out and two on base, Brett Gardner made contact with a 83.8 mph changeup from right-hander Jose Urquidy. The hard-hit liner looked like it was going to drop in right field, but Reddick sprinted toward the ball and laid out to record the second out of the inning.

The Astros defense should end up being a key component if they close out the ALCS and advance to the World Series.