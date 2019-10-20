Yankees vs. Astros: Michael Brantley's diving grab part of clutch defensive effort in Houston's close-out win

Before the ninth-inning drama of Game 6 of the ALCS between Yankees and Astros, Houston left fielder Michael Brantley made a game-altering play of his own in the seventh inning. Brantley came up with a fantastic diving catch on a fly ball hit by Aaron Hicks. Brantley then turned two, doubling off Aaron Judge at first base for the inning-ending double play.

Brantley's game-saving grab not only prevented any potential rally from the Bronx Bombers, but his save got the Astros out of the inning and six outs closer to the AL pennant. According to Statcast, Brantley covered 82 feet in 4.8 seconds on his way to catch the ball. His throw to first base clocked in at 86.9 mph.

Take a look at the ball's travel during Brantley's double play:

I always think these plays look super cool when diagrammed out like this....



Here's that Michael Brantley double play.



WHAT a play!! Baseball is the best. pic.twitter.com/yoAHyLPbPH — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 20, 2019

Brantley's teammate and fellow outfielder, Josh Reddick also had a huge grab to maintain Houston's one-run lead in the sixth inning. With one out and two on base, Brett Gardner made contact with a 83.8 mph changeup from right-hander Jose Urquidy. The hard-hit liner looked like it was going to drop in right field, but Reddick sprinted toward the ball and laid out to record the second out of the inning.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa provided a highlight reel play in the late innings as well. In the eighth, Correa fired off a throw that Statcast measured at 94.5 mph to first baseman Yuli Gurriel to cap off a 4-6-3 double play. Once again, clutch defense eliminated any chance at the Yankees doing serious damage.

Then in the top of the ninth when DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, two-run shot off Astros closer Roberto Osuna. But it almost became the Astros' biggest highlight of the night. George Springer nearly robbed LeMahieu of the homer.

Here's a closer look at Springer's near-catch:

George Springer was *so* close pic.twitter.com/psYWFBZfBz — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) October 20, 2019

"Our defense was incredible," Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters after the win. "I've said all along that I think our defense is underrated. It's a good part of our team. We just continued to take opportunities away from them defensively. That's the play-making side of defense that was remarkable.

"Brantley's catch. I was watching him -- I didn't even think about the throw when he dove. He doesn't dive head first very often. If that doesn't tell you what playoff baseball is all about. To bounce up and throw a bullet to first base, nice play by Yuli on the other end, that wasn't an easy play."