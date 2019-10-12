Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 1 picks, predictions from proven computer model

The two best teams in Major League Baseball during the regular season square off for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees. The Astros (107-55), first in the AL West, are coming off a five-game ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Yankees (103-59), first in the AL East, swept the Minnesota Twins. Saturday's first pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Astros won the season series against New York, 4-3. The latest Yankees vs. Astros odds show Houston at -156 on the money line (risk $156 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over nine runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Houston, which swept all three games against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park during the regular season, will send Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA) to the mound. Greinke had a four-game winning streak snapped in an NLDS Game 3 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday. During his win streak, Greinke had allowed no more than four runs in any outing while walking just one batter, while striking out 25. In 10 regular-season games since being acquired in a trade with Arizona, Greinke was 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA, walking nine and striking out 52.

Offensively, third baseman Alex Bregman (.353) enters the series with a six-game hitting streak, including a 6-for-17 performance vs. the Rays. During the hitting streak, Bregman has a pair of doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Against the Yankees, Bregman went 2-for-6 in two games at Minute Maid Park, including one double and three walks.

But just because Houston has dominated New York at home, does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line in Game 1 of the ALCS.

That's because the Yankees are steeped in tradition and success. New York has won 19 division titles, seven Wild Card berths, 40 pennants and 27 World Series championships. The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2009. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA) takes the hill for New York. He is coming off a dominant performance in Game 2 of the ALDS series against Minnesota, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits, walking one and striking out seven.

Statistically, the Yankees have an edge in a number of offensive categories, including runs scored (943 to 920) and home runs (306 to 288). Offensively, New York has been led by second baseman Gleyber Torres (.417), who had a monster series against the Twins. Torres was 5-for-12 with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs, including a 3-for-4 performance in the Game 3 series clincher.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Astros vs. Yankees money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.