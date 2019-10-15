Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 3 picks, predictions from advanced model

The 2019 ALCS shifts to New York on Tuesday as the Houston Astros, looking for their second World Series title in three years, take on the Yankees in Game 3. The Yankees (103-59), who are in the ALCS for the second time in three years, have won 27 World Series titles in their 116 MLB seasons, while the Astros (107-55), who are competing in their seventh league championship series, are looking for their second world championship and third trip to the World Series. Tuesday's first pitch is at 4:08 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium, and the Astros have won six of 10 postseason games against the Yankees since joining the American League in 2013. Houston is favored at -162 on the money line, meaning a $162 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. You'll want to see the current MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own.

The model knows Houston, one of four MLB teams to post at least 100 wins, had the best record in baseball and was tied with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers for the best road record at 47-34. Statistically, the Astros have a major edge over the Yankees when it comes to pitching. Houston has the advantage in ERA (3.66 to 4.31), home runs allowed (230 to 248), WHIP (1.13 to 1.30), strikeouts (1,671 to 1,534) and opponents' batting average (.221 to .248).

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit .279 during the regular season, appears to have broken out of his postseason slump after going 2-for-5 with a double and the winning home run in Game 3 of the ALCS 2019. He hit .455 this season against the Yankees, going 5-for-11 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

That's because the Yankees have also been hitting the ball well, with second baseman Gleyber Torres leading the way. Torres has hits in all five New York playoff games and has gone 9-for-22 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. During the regular season, Torres homered twice against the Astros, driving in five runs in six games.

The Yankees will send right-hander Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50 ERA) to the mound. After missing most of the year with shoulder and other various injuries, he has come back strong, allowing just 10 hits and two runs in four games. He has also walked eight batters and struck out 21 in 16 innings of work. Severino worked four scoreless innings on Oct. 7 in a win over the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS.

