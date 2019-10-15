Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 3 picks, predictions from proven model

After suffering their first defeat of the postseason, the New York Yankees look to get back on track when they face the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 American League Championship Series. The Yankees (103-59), who won the AL East, are competing in their 19th postseason in the past 24 years, while the Astros (107-55), first in the AL West, are in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, having won the 2017 World Series. Tuesday's first pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 4:08 p.m. ET. New York has won five World Series titles since 1996, the last coming in 2009. The latest Yankees vs. Astros odds show the Astros favored at -162 on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) for Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own, look at the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Astros, who won Game 2 on a Carlos Correa walk-off home run in the 11th inning on Sunday night, will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA) to the mound. Cole beat the Tampa Bay Rays twice during the ALDS, including the series-clinching Game 5, and allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings with a division series-record 25 strikeouts. Cole has 10-plus strikeouts in 11 consecutive starts.

Statistically, Houston has the edge over New York in several offensive categories, including batting average (.274 to .267), on-base percentage (.352 to .339) and slugging percentage (.495 to .490). Second baseman Jose Altuve continues to spark the Astros' offense, batting .429 in the series. For the postseason, Altuve has hit in all seven games and is 10-for-27 with two doubles, three homers and five RBIs.

But just because Houston's offense is difficult to contain does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Yankees have also been hitting the ball well, with second baseman Gleyber Torres leading the way. Torres has hits in all five New York playoff games and has gone 9-for-22 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. During the regular season, Torres homered twice against the Astros, driving in five runs in six games.

The Yankees will send right-hander Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50 ERA) to the mound. After missing most of the year with shoulder and other various injuries, he has come back strong, allowing just 10 hits and two runs in four games. He has also walked eight batters and struck out 21 in 16 innings of work. Severino worked four scoreless innings on Oct. 7 in a win over the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS.

