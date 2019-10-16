Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 4 picks, predictions from advanced model

The New York Yankees look to even up their best-of-seven 2019 American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros when they meet in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium. The Astros (107-55) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 2019 ALCS on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory, their second in a row after the Yankees (103-59) won Game 1 in Houston. New York is trying to win its 41st American League pennant, and Wednesday's first pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The latest Astros vs. Yankees odds show New York favored at -131 on the money line (risk $131 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before locking in any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Astros vs. Yankees.

The model knows the Yankees have the postseason statistical edge over the Astros in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.255 to .217), runs scored (33 to 26), on-base percentage (.361 to .281) and slugging percentage (.477 to .367).

First baseman DJ LeMahieu continues to hit Astros pitching, going 5-for-13 with two walks. During the regular season, he was 9-for-21 (.429) with two doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs in six games against Houston. Second baseman Gleyber Torres has also helped carry the Yankees' offense in the series, and is 5-for-12 with one double, two home runs and six RBIs.

But just because New York has a history of success does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

The Astros are looking to earn their second trip to the World Series in three years. In 2017, Houston defeated New York 4-3 in the ALCS, before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Second baseman Jose Altuve continues to destroy Yankees pitching, going 2-for-5 with a home run in Game 3. For the series, Altuve is 5-for-12 with a home run, one walk and one stolen base. In seven regular season games, he was a thorn in New York's side, going 12-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBIs.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees?