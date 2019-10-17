Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 4 picks, predictions from top-rated model

The New York Yankees are hoping an extra day of rest due to Wednesday's rainout will play out in their favor when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2019 American League Championship Series. The Yankees (103-59) are looking to put an end to their longest World Series drought since going 18 years between series from 1978 to 1996, while the Astros (107-55) try to cap their best-ever regular season with just their third World Series appearance. Thursday's first pitch in the 2019 ALCS is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET from New York. The Yankees last earned a trip to the World Series in 2009, when they defeated Philadelphia 4-2. The Yankees are favored at -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. Before making any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own, you should see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Yankees. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Yankees will send right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA) to the mound on regular rest after Game 4 was rescheduled. Tanaka has pitched twice in the postseason, including six scoreless innings of one-hit ball in the series-opener. He owns a 1.32 ERA over 41 career postseason innings spanning seven starts.

Right fielder Aaron Judge has been one of the bright spots on offense for the Yankees, going 4-for-13 with a home run and two RBIs in the series. In six games during the regular season against Houston, Judge had four hits, including a homer, and five walks. He has been heating up in the postseason and is 7-for-22 with five walks, one homer and two RBIs.

But just because New York has a history of success does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

Houston is one of four MLB teams to post at least 100 wins during the regular season, and a big reason for its success is due to its pitching. Going into the postseason, the Astros had the statistical edge over the Yankees in a number of categories, including ERA (3.66 to 4.31), walks (448 to 507), strikeouts per game (10.3 to 9.5) and opponent's batting average (.221 to .248).

Offensively, left fielder Michael Brantley has picked up where he left off during the regular season when he hit .311. In the ALCS 2019 against the Yankees, he is 4-for-13 with one walk, including a 2-for-4 performance on Tuesday in Game 3. In seven games during the regular season against New York, he was 12-for-31 with two doubles and two RBIs.

So who wins Game 4 of Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Astros money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.