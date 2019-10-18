Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 5 picks, predictions from advanced model

The Houston Astros look to finish off the New York Yankees when they meet in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Astros (107-55) took a commanding 3-1 series lead with an 8-3 victory over the Yankees (103-59) in Game 4. New York will look to become the first MLB team to rally back from that big of a hole since the Chicago Cubs overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Astros are looking for their second World Series appearance in three years. The latest Yankees vs. Astros odds show Houston at -146 on the money line (risk $146 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Astros will look to close out the series by sending right-hander Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA) to the mound. Verlander was lights out in his last ALCS start, allowing just two runs on an Aaron Judge home run in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-2 Houston victory. In three playoff starts against the Yankees as an Astro, Verlander has struck out 28 batters and has an ERA of 1.19. In his last 10 starts, Verlander is 7-2 with 81 strikeouts, including a no-hitter Sept. 1 at Toronto.

Second baseman Jose Altuve (.353) continues to torch Yankees pitching and is 6-for-17 with a homer in the series. During the regular season, Altuve pounded New York to the tune of a .387 batting average, .935 slugging percentage and 1.347 OPS by going 12-for-31 with two doubles, five homers and six RBIs. He also scored eight runs and walked twice.

But just because Houston is on the verge of reaching another World Series, does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Yankees are still in a class by themselves. Through the years, New York has qualified for 40 World Series and has won a record 27 championships. The Yankees will send left-hander James Paxton (15-6, 3.82 ERA) to the mound. Paxton allowed just one run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings in Game 2. Paxton went 7-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 15 home games during the regular season.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu (.412) has been the Yankees' biggest offensive threat in the series, going 7-for-17 with a double and three walks. In seven postseason games, LeMahieu has multiple hits in four of them, including a 3-for-5 performance with four RBIs against Minnesota in Game 1 of the ALDS. During the regular season, he was 9-for-21 (.429) with two doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs against the Astros.

