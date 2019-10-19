Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 6 picks, predictions from proven computer

The Houston Astros will get a second chance to oust the New York Yankees from postseason play when they meet in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday. The Yankees (103-59) used a big first inning in Game 5 to force the series back to Houston with a 4-1 victory. The Astros (107-55) are 8-5 all-time against the Yankees in the postseason. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York is 2-1 in road games in October. The latest Yankees vs. Astros odds show Houston at -147 on the money line (risk $147 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Astros and is leaning over nine runs.

The Astros will look to advance to the World Series to face the Washington Nationals and, according to multiple reports, Game 6 will be a bullpen game. Though no starter had been announced, rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95 ERA) was the most likely candidate to open on Saturday. Urquidy has pitched 1 2/3 innings this postseason, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. For the season, he started seven games and saw action in nine, allowing 38 hits, 18 earned runs and seven walks with 40 strikeouts in 41 innings.

Offensively, outfielder George Springer was the Astros' bright spot in Game 5, going 2-for-5 and scoring Houston's only run. He has two homers and four RBIs in the series. In three regular season games against the Yankees this season, Springer had two hits, including a double, two walks and three RBIs.

But just because Houston has the home field advantage, does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Yankees have a history of success. Since 1995, New York has qualified for the postseason in 21 of the past 25 seasons and has posted 27 straight winning years. The Yankees have had 33 winning seasons over the past 37. Right-hander Chad Green (4-4, 4.17 ERA) will most likely start for New York who, like Houston, must turn to its bullpen to get through Game 6. Green has pitched in three games in the series, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu (.381) continues to shred Astros pitching and was 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run off Houston ace Justin Verlander in New York's win on Friday night. For the series, LeMahieu is 8-for-21 with a double, home run and three walks with a .458 on-base percentage, .571 slugging percentage and 1.030 OPS.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value?