Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 22 from model on 40-22 roll

The red-hot New York Yankees look to continue to build on their American League East Division lead when they take on the AL West-leading Houston Astros. The Yankees (48-27) have won seven in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 home games, while the Astros (48-29) have lost six in a row and are 3-7 over their past 10. Saturday's first pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Astros are 4-6 in their last 10 road games. The latest Yankees vs. Astros odds show New York at -170 on the money line (risk $170 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5.

The Yankees will send right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.23 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off his best start of the year, a two-hit shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays in which he struck out a season-high 10 batters. Tanaka took a no-decision in Houston on April 8, allowing a run on three hits in six innings.

Catcher Gary Sanchez (.274) has been red hot for the Yankees, hitting in six straight games, going 9-for-23 (.391) with three doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs during that stretch. Another big reason for New York's success is left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (1-1, 1.29 ERA), who has converted his last three saves, including the first two games in this series. For the season, Chapman has 21 saves and allowed 17 hits, six runs – four earned – one home run and eight walks, while striking out 39. He has a WHIP of 0.89. New York is getting healthier as well and has seen the return of Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) in the past week.

But just because New York is playing well and just got its two biggest bats back, does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Astros will send right-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 3.30 ERA) to the mound. Miley has allowed three or fewer runs in 14 of his 15 starts this year. He has walked nine batters in his past three starts, including four in Monday's loss to the Reds. Houston is 10-5 in games Miley has started. He has a 4.68 ERA on the road. Miley has allowed 76 hits, 32 runs – 31 earned – 12 homers and 25 walks, while striking out 71 in 84 2/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.19.

Offensively, the Astros have been led by left fielder Michael Brantley (.314), who had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. He is 7-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in five games this season against New York. Right fielder Josh Reddick (.293) is 4-for-13 (.308) in four games against the Yankees this season.

