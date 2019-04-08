Yankees vs. Astros odds: MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model for April 8

Two of the top 2019 World Series contenders face off on Monday night at Minute Maid Park when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Astros put perennial All-Star Justin Verlander (1-0, 4.09 ERA) on the hill, while the Yankees go with Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.46), who has 12 strikeouts without a walk through two starts. Houston is a -157 favorite (risk $157 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds, with the over-under for total runs set at 7.5. Before locking in any Yankees vs. Astros picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Houston's strength at Minute Maid Park. The Astros have played just three home games this season, but they won them all, sweeping Oakland over the weekend. The Astros hit .327 and scored six runs per game. On Monday, the lineup faces a pitcher in Tanaka that it is hitting .349 lifetime against.

Verlander dominated the Rays in his season opener but allowed four runs in four innings in a no-decision against the Rangers last time out. But his success against the Bronx Bombers is impressive. Against them in 2018, Verlander allowed just one run over 14.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

But just because Houston is at home with Verlander on the mound doesn't mean it provides value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line.

New York is missing several starters due to injury, but these are the Yankees -- they reload. In a three-game domination at Baltimore over the weekend, they hit 14 home runs and scored 29 runs. Free-agent addition DJ LeMahieu is hitting .429 in eight games, while Gary Sanchez has a whopping six home runs already. Aaron Judge is still in the order, too.

Tanaka has been lights out his two starts, allowing two runs over 12.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks. He can take advantage of an Astros' lineup that has yet to find its footing, managing just 33 runs through 10 games so far.

