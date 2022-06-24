American League powerhouses face off when the Houston Astros (43-26) go on the road to play the New York Yankees (52-18) in a Friday night affair. Houston had its three-game win streak come to an end with a 7-6 loss to the Yankees in the first game of the series. Justin Verlander (8-3, 2.30 ERA) will be starting for Houston, while Luis Severino (4-1, 3.27 ERA) is on the hill for the Yankees.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. New York is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Houston is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Astros vs. Yankees money line: New York -130, Houston +110

Astros vs. Yankees run-line: Houston +1.5 (-200)

Astros vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

HOU: Astros are 7-1 in their last eight vs. a team with a winning record

NYY: Yankees are 16-5 in their last 21 Friday games

Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a tall, athletic player on the diamond who moves well for his size with outstanding power. The three-time All-Star has a cannon for an arm and finished fourth among AL right fielders in assists last year. This season, he is first in the MLB in home runs (27), fifth in RBI (53), third in OPS (1.037) and is hitting .304. On June 22, he went 2-for-5 with two solo homers.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another quality bat in the lineup who generates plenty of power in his swing and can consistently produce runs. The three-time All-Star is tied for sixth in the majors in homers (19) and ninth in RBI (49). Rizzo has an OPS of 1.179 over the last seven days and has reached base safely 13 times over that span.

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez has tremendous hitting ability for both power and average who is also a constant-run producer with an effortless swing. The 2021 ALCS MVP can be patient at the plate and has solid pitch recognition. Alvarez is second in the MLB in home runs (22), fourth in RBI (54), and first in OPS (1.071) while batting .317.

Designated hitter Michael Brantley has patience, solid bat control, and a good batter's eye. Brantley is an athletic presence with the ability to continuously drive in runs. The five-time All-Star is hitting .296 along with five dingers and 26 runs driven in. He's tallied a hit in 16 of his last 17 games and is hitting .368 in the month of June.

