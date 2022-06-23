Both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros have raced out to massive leads in their respective divisions, and now the AL juggernauts will go head-to-head in a four-game series beginning on Thursday in Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (51-18) have won 17 of their last 20 games and opened up a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East, while the Astros (43-25) have opened up a 10-game lead over the Rangers in the AL West. The two teams are Nos. 1 and 2 in the American League in home runs, so expect some fireworks throughout the series.

Yankees vs. Astros moneyline: New York -125, Astros +105

Yankees vs. Astros run line: New York -1.5 (+150)

Yankees vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

NYY: The total has gone over in four of the last five games the Yankees have played as a favorite

HOU: The Astros are 8-2 SU in their last 10 road games.

Why you should back the Astros

The model knows that Houston is a runaway leader in the AL West, holding a 10-game lead over the Rangers entering Thursday's action. Yordan Alvarez is establishing himself as one of the league's best hitters and enters this four-game series with 21 home runs, 51 RBIs and a staggering 1.064 OPS.

Houston will send lefty Framber Valdez to the mound on Thursday and the 28-year-old is having another impressive season, as he enters the game with a 7-3 record, a 2.78 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 81 innings. Current Yankees hitters have hit .199 in their careers against Valdez with a .304 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Yankees

The model also knows that the Yankees have an AL MVP candidate of their own in Aaron Judge. His 27 home runs lead the MLB and he also has 52 RBIs and a .302/.379/.663 slash line on the season. He's helped power the Yankees to a massive 12-game lead in the AL East over the Blue Jays.

New York will send righthander Jameson Taillon out as its starter and the 30-year-old is having the best season of his career thus far. Taillon leads the American League with eight wins and has a 2.70 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings. Astros hitters have slugged a respectable .471 against Taillon but he's only given up six home runs so far this season in 13 starts.

