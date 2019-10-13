Yankees vs. Astros score: Bronx Bombers go deep three times, pull away from Houston in ALCS Game 1

The New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Yankees were fueled by a big Game 1s from Gleyber Torres and starter Masahiro Tanaka as they pulled away for the road win.

Here's a breakdown of what happened on Saturday night in Houston.

Why the Yankees won

Gleyber Torres, foremost. Torres drove in five of New York's seven runs, beginning with a double in the fourth. He later added a solo home run in the sixth and a two-RBI blooper single in the seventh before capping his night with a run-scoring groundout in the ninth. (Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela pitched in with homers of their own.) Additionally, Masahiro Tanaka held the Astros to one hit and one walk over six shutout innings. He went through the order twice and induced seven groundballs (and just one flyball) as well as four strikeouts.

Why the Astros lost

You can't win if you can't score, and that's about the long and short of it for the AL West champs. The Astros struggled to get much going off Tanaka, and couldn't cash in on their opportunity against Adam Ottavino, either. It doesn't help that Zack Greinke allowed a couple home runs, or that Ryan Pressly still doesn't look like his normal self.

Turning point

Can we go with "any time Torres stepped to the plate," because that feels like the appropriate answer. Alternatively, you can pick between Torres' home run that made it 2-0 in the sixth and his two-run single in the seventh that pushed the lead to 5-0. Either way, those felt like important runs -- beyond the typical "every run is important" sense.

Highlight of the Game

We didn't get nearly enough Stanton home runs during the regular season due to injury. So, him uncorking an opposite-field blast -- an impressive one, at that -- is worthy of inclusion:

Beautiful.

What's next

The Yankees and Astros will play Game 2 on Sunday. With a win, the Yankees could take a 2-0 advantage heading home for the next three games. An Astros win, meanwhile, would make a return trip to Houston later in the series far more likely.

