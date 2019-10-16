Yankees vs. Astros score: Gerrit Cole silences New York sluggers, gives Houston ALCS edge with Game 3 win

Houston got its first postseason win away from home and it couldn't have come at a better time

The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees, 4-1, in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Houston takes a 2-1 series lead, which bodes well moving forward. The team taking a 2-1 lead in series that split the first two games has gone 61-32 historically. 

The Astros sent out Gerrit Cole, and although he finished with a less than stellar start, the right-hander still managed to quiet the Bronx Bombers with seven scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking five.

The Yankees will host Game 4 on Wednesday night with a chance to tie the series, though there is a chance the game could get pushed back due to inclement weather.   

