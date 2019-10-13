Yankees vs. Astros score: Live ALCS Game 2 updates, highlights, full coverage

The ALCS continues Sunday night with Game 2 between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Thanks to Masahiro Tanaka's gem, the Yankees won Game 1 and now have homefield advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Astros are turning to co-ace Justin Verlander to even the series Sunday night. Verlander will be on normal rest following his disastrous start on short rest in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays. He owns a 1.64 ERA in six games and 43 2/3 innings against the Yankees since 2017, postseason included.

As for the Yankees, they will be without Giancarlo Stanton in Game 2. The former NL MVP suffered a quad strain in Game 1 and is day-to-day. Stanton is a candidate to pinch-hit in Game 2, if necessary, though it sounds like the team would like to use Monday's off-day to give him a full 48 hours off between Games 1 and 3.

Left-hander James Paxton will be on the mound for the Yankees in Game 2. In 10 starts against the Astros since 2017, he owns a 2.54 ERA in 56 2/3 innings. Paxton started his career in the AL West with the Mariners and faced Houston regularly as a division rival. New York's bullpen is well-rested behind him.

Including the postseason, the Astros are an incredible 63-22 at home in 2019. That said, the Yankees shut them out in Minute Maid Park in Game 1, something that happened only three times during the regular season.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU: -158 | NYY: +148 | O/U: 7.5

Starting pitchers: James Paxton (NYY) vs. Justin Verlander (HOU)

